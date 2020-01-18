Metro “Sick People Don’t Need Prayer, Give Them Money” – Reno Omokri – Naijaloaded

#1
Reno Omokri has taken to social media to share his views on just how powerful money is. According to Reno, he saw the true power of money after he sent money to a sick acquaintance adding that so many sick people …

reno.jpg

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/38fJljB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top