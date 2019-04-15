Politics “There are no election results on our server, Atiku’s figures are false” – INEC – YabaLeftOnline

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has distanced itself from the “server results” which the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are laying claim to as the “true results” of the February 23 election.

INEC stated this in its reply to the petition filed before the …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Ijd0PQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top