A young boy who was instructed by a spiritualist to kill his mother and make love with her corpse for suspected money ritual purposes, has been apprehended by security operatives.
An-18 year old boy, Samuel Akpobome Emobor, has confessed that he …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QnZDyo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
An-18 year old boy, Samuel Akpobome Emobor, has confessed that he …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QnZDyo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]