Mr Jimi Agbaje, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on Wednesday said that the party would work very hard to ensure victory at the 2019 elections.
Agbaje made the assertion during the flag-off ceremony of the Lagos PDP “Ward-to-Ward Group’’ initiative which took …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QMLRsl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Agbaje made the assertion during the flag-off ceremony of the Lagos PDP “Ward-to-Ward Group’’ initiative which took …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QMLRsl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]