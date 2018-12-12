  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics “Why I Lost In 2011, 2015 Elections” – Jimi Agbaje – Nairaland

#1
Mr Jimi Agbaje, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on Wednesday said that the party would work very hard to ensure victory at the 2019 elections.

Agbaje made the assertion during the flag-off ceremony of the Lagos PDP “Ward-to-Ward Group’’ initiative which took …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QMLRsl

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top