No fewer than twelve persons were feared dead yesterday in a ghastly accident around Siun, along the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway, Ogun State, when a black Kia Cerato Car collided with a Toyota Sports Space Bus, killing all the passengers.....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2MNJfGl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2MNJfGl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]