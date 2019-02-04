Metro 12 persons perish in Ogun accident – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

No fewer than twelve persons were feared dead yesterday in a ghastly accident around Siun, along the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway, Ogun State, when a black Kia Cerato Car collided with a Toyota Sports Space Bus, killing all the passengers.....



