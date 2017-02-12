Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has said 17 more chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state were undergoing screening before they would qualify to be admitted to APC fold in few days’ time. The Party in the state, Chief Henry Ajomale spoke on Saturday at the APC secretariat, while welcoming two key PDP leaders in Ibeju-Lekki, and a former PDP House of Representatives aspirant, including Chief Bode Oyedele, Alhaji Yahaya Adeniyi Dosunmu and Honourable Tony Bakare. Oyedele is a former permanent secretary in the state and former Presidential Adviser on Ecology under former President Goodluck Jonathan, while Alhaji Dosunmu is a former treasurer of the Alliance for Democracy under the chairmanship of Alhaji Rafiu Ogunleye who later became the state deputy governor. Responding, Chief Oyedele recalled efforts made by several leaders of APC to woo him back into APC and commended the infrastructural development the state government had brought to his areas. Credit: Tribune