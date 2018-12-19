A teenager who arranged a kidnap of himself with the aim of diverting his master’s Five hundred thousand naira (N500,000), has been arrested up by police detectives in Ogun State.
Also arrested for alleged complicity in the pseudo kidnap saga were two friends of the principal suspect, who acted …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2UTcwmx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Also arrested for alleged complicity in the pseudo kidnap saga were two friends of the principal suspect, who acted …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2UTcwmx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[97]