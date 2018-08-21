Suspected members of the terror group, Boko Haram, have attacked the Malari village in Borno state, killing at least 19 persons.Abatcha Umar, a resident of the community whose younger brother was killed during the attack, said the sect members stormed the community on Sunday and carried out the attack. He said he counted 19 bodies inclusive of his deceased brother. He also accused the Army stationed in the state of negligence.