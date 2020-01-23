Politics 1bn barrels of crude oil discovered in Nigeria’s troubled northeast zone – Minister – – Apanews.net

#1
Sylva, who made the disclosure at the end of 2020 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja on Wednesday, said that oil search had been going on in the region for a decade in spite of the insurgency in the area.

“The figure we are getting, the jury …

sylva.JPG

Read more via – Apanews.net – https://ift.tt/2vsRtPw

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[9]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top