Sylva, who made the disclosure at the end of 2020 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja on Wednesday, said that oil search had been going on in the region for a decade in spite of the insurgency in the area.
“The figure we are getting, the jury …
Read more via – Apanews.net – https://ift.tt/2vsRtPw
Get More Nigeria Political News
“The figure we are getting, the jury …
Read more via – Apanews.net – https://ift.tt/2vsRtPw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[9]