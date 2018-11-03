2 buses which was conveying Madonna university students from Jalingo to school, was involved in a ghastly accident which along Abakaliki Road, Ebonyi state. One of the buses conveying the Madonna university students got burnt in the accident which occurred on Friday, November 2nd, 2018, roasting three of the students. …
