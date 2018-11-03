Metro 2 buses conveying Madonna university students involved in ghastly accident, 3 dead (graphic photos) – Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog

#1
2 buses which was conveying Madonna university students from Jalingo to school, was involved in a ghastly accident which along Abakaliki Road, Ebonyi state. One of the buses conveying the Madonna university students got burnt in the accident which occurred on Friday, November 2nd, 2018, roasting three of the students. …


Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2yMUnxy


Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top