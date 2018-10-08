Ibrahim Babangida, former military ruler, has stated why he is now supporting the candidature of Atiku Abubakar, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).
Mr Babangida, fondly called IBB, declared his support for Mr Abubakar after the latter …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2OFFC8W
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mr Babangida, fondly called IBB, declared his support for Mr Abubakar after the latter …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2OFFC8W
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]