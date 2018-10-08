Politics 2019: ‘Why I Am Now Supporting Atiku’ – Ibrahim Babangida – Naijaloaded

#1
Ibrahim Babangida, former military ruler, has stated why he is now supporting the candidature of Atiku Abubakar, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Mr Babangida, fondly called IBB, declared his support for Mr Abubakar after the latter …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2OFFC8W

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top