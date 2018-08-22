The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has exposed top corrupt deals of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, insisting that He would not pass integrity test to contest the 2019 presidential election.
The party stated this in a statement signed by the spokesman, Yekini Nabena while reacting to the reports that the Senate president was nursing presidential ambition in 2019.
READ MORE HERE
The party stated this in a statement signed by the spokesman, Yekini Nabena while reacting to the reports that the Senate president was nursing presidential ambition in 2019.
READ MORE HERE