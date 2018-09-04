Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Politics 2019: Can Shittu Clinch The APC Ticket In Oyo? – Leadership Newspaper

#1
ADEBAYO WAHEED examines the issues surrounding the gubernatorial ambition of the Minister of Communication, Barr. Abdul Raheem Adebayo Shittu, and his chances of becoming the next governor of Oyo State.

Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Oyo state, contenders for the plum seat in the ruling All …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2oAm6vI

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top