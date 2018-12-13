Politics 2019 : Donald Duke’s Running Mate Quits Race – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has stepped down as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Mr. Donald Duke, The Punch has learnt. Junaid, who is one of the fiercest critics of President Muhammadu Buhari, told Punch correspondent during an interview that he decided to step down....



Read more via Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RXWtSP

