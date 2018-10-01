Gov. Peter Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said the 2019 presidential election will not be a contest between PDP and President Muhammadu Buhari but a straight fight between the president and Nigerians who are tired of his misrule.
Fayose In a statement, Fayose said Buhari has Nigerians …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Nea6tG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Fayose In a statement, Fayose said Buhari has Nigerians …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Nea6tG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[100]