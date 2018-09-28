President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he he would perform better if given another opportunity in 2019.
Buhari also said he had warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to ensure that every vote counts in 2019.
He said he instructed them that all Nigerians must be allowed to vote whoever they want without harassment.
