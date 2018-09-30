Politics 2019: KOWA Party announces presidential candidate – Premium Times Nigeria

KOWA Party has announced Adesina Fagbenro-Byron as its flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election.

According to a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Habiba Balogun, Mr Fagbenro-Byron won the party ‘s presidential primary elections on Saturday at The Alexis Hotel, Obafemi Awolowo …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OWR3pC

