The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has explained why it is yet to constitute a panel that will screen its presidential aspirants.
Many of the aspirants who have purchased the party’s presidential and expression of interest forms are said to be waiting for the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NIJzpu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Many of the aspirants who have purchased the party’s presidential and expression of interest forms are said to be waiting for the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NIJzpu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]