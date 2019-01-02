The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s denial of the continued threats of the Boko Haram insurgency has made the demand for mental test for all presidential candidates imperative. Atiku, in a statement issued yesterday by his media adviser, Paul …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2QgoRhi
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2QgoRhi
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]