Two members of the National Assembly – Senators Isa Misau and Ubali Shittu-are leading the presidential campaign teams of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the Northeast and Northwest.
Already, the teams have arrived the two geo-political zones ahead...
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NjZ0HQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Already, the teams have arrived the two geo-political zones ahead...
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NjZ0HQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]