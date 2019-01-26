Sports 2019 U-20 AFCON: Rohr to scout on Flying Eagles stars – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will embark on a scouting trip to Republic of the Niger to watch the Flying Eagles stars at the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations with a view to inviting the outstanding players to the senior national team.

Nigeria’s national football team …



