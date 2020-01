The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, has released prophecies for the year 2020. The revered cleric listed incidents that would happen in the New Year, during the cross over service at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria.…Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/36aRDZk Get More Nigeria Metro News