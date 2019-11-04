T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it has not decided on where its candidate for the 2023 presidential election would come from.
This is unlike in 2015 when the opposition party, immediately it lost the presidential election, said the northern part of the country …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/33ftqj3
Get More Nigeria Political News
This is unlike in 2015 when the opposition party, immediately it lost the presidential election, said the northern part of the country …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/33ftqj3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]