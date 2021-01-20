Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
30 Reactions That Perfectly Describe How Nigerians Feel About The 46th Presidential Inauguration
As former President Donald Trump passed the torch to President Joe Biden during the official inauguration on Wednesday morning, many tweeted, took screen grabs and memes to describe their reactions to it all. Everyone from the comfort of their homes saw President Joe Biden recite the 35-word...
www.bellanaija.com