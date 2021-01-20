Metro 30 Reactions That Perfectly Describe How Nigerians Feel About The 46th Presidential Inauguration – BellaNaija


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.bellanaija.com

30 Reactions That Perfectly Describe How Nigerians Feel About The 46th Presidential Inauguration

As former President Donald Trump passed the torch to President Joe Biden during the official inauguration on Wednesday morning, many tweeted, took screen grabs and memes to describe their reactions to it all. Everyone from the comfort of their homes saw President Joe Biden recite the 35-word...
www.bellanaija.com www.bellanaija.com
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President - PM News
Replies
0
Views
120
ese
E
E
Metro Nigerians pick ‘Aso Ebi’ for Biden/Harris inauguration - Punch Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
312
ese
E
E
World The stage is set, Biden, Harris will be 46th president, VP in few hours - PM News
Replies
0
Views
144
ese
E
K
World TIME magazine names Joe Biden, Kamala Harris as its Person of the Year – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
278
Kayode Israel
K
C
World Biden aides: US presidential inauguration will be outdoors and safe – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
306
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top