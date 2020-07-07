4 dead, as Nigeria records 386 new cases of COVID-19 - Vanguard News
Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 386 new cases of COVID-19 in 18 states of the federation. The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, topped the chart with 130 new cases, while Lagos which is the epicentre of the virus recorded a steady decline in cases with 65.
