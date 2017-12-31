1. Aruna Quadri achieves best ranking ever (Table Tennis) Nigeria and indeed Africa’s ambassador in table tennis, Aruna Quadri, had another epic year even though there were some low moments for the talented table tennis star. In 2017, Quadri set a new personal record for Nigeria and himself as he was ranked 21 in the end-of-the-year ranking. Before this latest leap, Quadri’s best rating was 25th in the world. Having done this well in 2017, expectations are high that the Nigerian star would break into the world’s top 20 in 2018. 2. D’Tigress Conquer Africa (Basketball) The Nigeria Women’s National Basketball team, D’Tigress also made 2017 a memorable one for Nigerian sports following their conquest in Bamako, Mali. Made up largely of fresh and ‘untested’ faces, Coach Sam Vincent put together one of the best teams Nigeria has ever had on the court. Though it wasn’t the first time that Nigeria will be winning the women Afrobasket title, the way D’Tigeress did it in Mali kept most tongues wagging. 3. Nigerian Bobsled Women Team qualifying for 2018 Winter Olympics Nigeria’s participation at Winter Olympics before now could only be best imagined. However, from the blues, the country’s flag will be hoisted at the 2018 edition following the heroics of three young ladies brave enough to walk the path never tried by anyone from their nation. The trio of Seun Adigun and brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, however, took off the sports of bobsleigh also known as bobsled and began the journey towards making history as the first Nigerians to compete at the Winter Olympics. Their dreams became a reality as the trio qualified for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang after completing races in Utah, Whistler and Calgary during the qualifiers. 4. Odunayo Adekuoroye wins Nigeria’s first ever silver medal at World Championship (Wrestling) ￼With the right funding and encouragement, there is no gainsaying that Odunayo Adekuoroye can have the world at her feet as far as wrestling is concerned. The Ondo State-born wrestler in 2017 emerged as the first woman from Nigeria to qualify for a final match at the Senior World Wrestling Championships held in Paris. She eventually settled for the silver medal. Adekuoroye is ranked No. 1 in Africa in her category and won gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2015 World Wrestling Championships in the U.S. 5. Super Eagles pick World Cup ticket (Football) The Super Eagles had an impressive 2017 and the high point for them will be qualifying for the Russia 2018 World Cup in style. Touted to be placed in the ‘Group of Death’ that had Africa’s power houses, Cameroon and Algeria, as well as former champions of the continent, Zambia, many had lost hope on Nigeria making it to Russia. However, from the opening game away to Zambia in Ndola, the Super Eagles showed they meant business and game after game they soldiered on until the World Cup ticket, the sixth for the country, was achieved. Beating Argentina 4-2 in a high profile friendly perhaps was the icing on the cake for the Super Eagles in 2017. Credit: Premium Times