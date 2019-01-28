Boko Haram jihadists attacked two military bases in Borno Sate, near the border with Cameroon, injuring six soldiers on Sunday.
The attacks were the latest against military targets in the region with security becoming a major campaign issue ahead of presidential and legislative elections next month. Early …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2UqfMVH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The attacks were the latest against military targets in the region with security becoming a major campaign issue ahead of presidential and legislative elections next month. Early …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2UqfMVH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]