A 6-year-old Georgia girl has died after she was accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother.
The Atlanta Journal reports the shooting happened about 6 p.m. Monday inside a car parked in the driveway of a home in unincorporated Dallas. 6-year-old Georgia girl shot dead by …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2X9rHbG
Get more World News
The Atlanta Journal reports the shooting happened about 6 p.m. Monday inside a car parked in the driveway of a home in unincorporated Dallas. 6-year-old Georgia girl shot dead by …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2X9rHbG
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]