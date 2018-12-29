Former president of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari died on Friday, December 28.
The former president passed on at the National Hospital Abuja, he was aged 93. Shagari was born on February 25, 1925, he served as the first and …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Q8I0l4
Get More Nigeria Political News
The former president passed on at the National Hospital Abuja, he was aged 93. Shagari was born on February 25, 1925, he served as the first and …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Q8I0l4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]