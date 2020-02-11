8-year-old girl writes Buhari as she donates N2,350 for fight against COVID-19
An eight-year-old girl has a written a letter to president Muhammadu Buhari after donating N2,350 for the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
www.legit.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro School loses licence over rape of nine-year-old in Kaduna - The Nation Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Customs allegedly kill 15-year-old girl in Ogun - Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro School proprietor accused of raping 9-year-old pupil in Kaduna – Linda Ikeji’s Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0