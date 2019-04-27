The nine Nigerians were said to have committed the fraud through business email compromises, a Russian oil scam, and a romance scam. Nine Nigerians have reportedly been arrested in the United States for defrauding people and businesses of over $3.5 million. The United States attorney for …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GOxcao
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GOxcao
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]