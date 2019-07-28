Let’s celebrate another super genius of our time. His name is Akachukwu Matthew OnyiukeHe has represented his school in many competitions at home and abroad, and has won numerous prizes.
He just added another feather in his cap, smashing his WAEC examinations with perfect scores. Congratulations Super Brain. Congratulations …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2yt9Ty5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He just added another feather in his cap, smashing his WAEC examinations with perfect scores. Congratulations Super Brain. Congratulations …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2yt9Ty5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]