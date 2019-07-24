The Aare Ona Kankafo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, yesterday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments that those criticizing him on insecurity in the country are unpatriotic, as most unwelcome from a leader.
Aare Gani Adams, The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland He, however, appealed to the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Y8vIgE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Aare Gani Adams, The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland He, however, appealed to the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Y8vIgE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]