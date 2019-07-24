JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Aare Adams tackles Buhari on insecurity – Vanguard News

#1
The Aare Ona Kankafo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, yesterday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments that those criticizing him on insecurity in the country are unpatriotic, as most unwelcome from a leader.

Aare Gani Adams, The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland He, however, appealed to the …

aare.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Y8vIgE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top