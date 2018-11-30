  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Abia youths rally support for Otti ahead 2019 – Newtelegraph

#1
Hundreds of youths of Ukwa/Ngwa political bloc in Abia State yesterday switched their support and loyalty from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), describing the opposition party as having the best candidate …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2E8WS1k

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top