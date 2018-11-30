Hundreds of youths of Ukwa/Ngwa political bloc in Abia State yesterday switched their support and loyalty from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), describing the opposition party as having the best candidate …
Get More Nigeria Political News
