World Abortions in Ireland Will Be Free for All Women, Just Months After Legalization Vote – Newsweek

#1
Only months after a historic vote legalized abortion in Ireland, the country’s health minister has said new legislation will make procedures free for all women.

The May referendum was one of the most charged votes in the country’s history. For a land traditionally conservative with huge influence from the …



Read more via Newsweek – https://ift.tt/2xwOnYS

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[97]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top