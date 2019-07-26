JustForex Trading - Start Now

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is currently flooded. After a heavy downpour at the nation’s capital Thursday morning,the flood has affected the front stretch of the arrival and departure areas.

All morning flights to and from Abuja from most of the nation’s airports have been cancelled due to …

