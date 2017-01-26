Submit Post Advertise

World Adama Barrow Returns To Gambia From Exile

Discussion in 'World News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jan 26, 2017 at 6:24 PM. Views count: 37

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Gambia's President Adama Barrow has returned to the country to assume power - days after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh left to go into exile.

    President Barrow's plane landed at Banjul airport where jubilant crowds waited to welcome him. After landing, he tweeted: "I'm finally home #Gambia."

    adama barrow22.PNG

    Mr Barrow, who has been in neighbouring Senegal, won elections in December.

    However a handover was stalled when Mr Jammeh, Gambia's president of 22 years, refused to step aside.

    He left for exile at the weekend after mediation by regional leaders and the threat of military intervention.
     
    Oluogunjobi, Jan 26, 2017 at 6:24 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments