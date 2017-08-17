US President Donald Trump has sacked Nigerian International CEO, Adebayo Ogunlesi along with other distinguished CEOs on two councils who were counselling him on how to "make America great again." Donald Trump announced the dissolution of the two business advisory councils, in one fell swoop, on Twitter. Ogunlesi was a member of Strategic and Policy Forum, one of the disbanded council. The other group was the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative Council. Ogunlesi, heads Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm and one of Fortune 500 companies. He was the only African on the panel. The New York Times reported before Trump’s tweeted dissolution, that members of Ogunlesi’s panel were debating dissolving the body entirely as Trump wallowed deeper into bigotry quagmire. But Trump preempted their move.