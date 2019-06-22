advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics Ado unrest: Benue LG boss declares war on kidnappers, robbers, cultists – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Determined to end the lingering unrest in Ado Local Government of Benue State, the caretaker committee chairman, Hon. James Ogaba Oche has declared war on kidnappers, robbers and criminals operating within the council.

Oche took the decision via Executive Orders, barely 24 hours after assuming office in …

oche.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Fn29l2

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top