Sports AFCON 2019: Iheanacho set to replace Samuel Kalu in Super Eagles squad – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been contacted and placed on standby, as Nigeria await a decision from the CAF Medical Committee on Samuel Kalu’s participation at the Africa Nations Cup. Kalu has been confirmed “okay” and “stabilised”, after he collapsed during training on Friday. The incident …


kelechi-iheanacho-nigeria-2018_b1nc88m25eye1kyf1wcajiovk.jpg

