Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been contacted and placed on standby, as Nigeria await a decision from the CAF Medical Committee on Samuel Kalu’s participation at the Africa Nations Cup. Kalu has been confirmed “okay” and “stabilised”, after he collapsed during training on Friday. The incident …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2L1XKrg
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2L1XKrg
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[271]