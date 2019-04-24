The African Development Bank (AfDB) has so far invested 258 million dollars towards the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructural facilities in the Northeast region of the country.
The President of AfDA, Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi Adesina, disclosed this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UAvZab
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The President of AfDA, Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi Adesina, disclosed this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UAvZab
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]