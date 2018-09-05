Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Vacancy Affiliate Marketing Officer at Web Solution Studio Nigeria, Lagos - Justjobs

#1
Web Solution Studio Nigeria - We are a team of dynamic, talented, innovative and client oriented seasoned professionals. We deliver creative innovation and insights to our clients and help them improve their system and processes.

At Web Solution Studio, we create business solutions for industries and offer support to help corporate entities achieve their corporate goals

Affiliate Marketing Officer
Job Description

  • We are looking for young men and women that can facilitate sales of business solutions on affiliate model agreement.



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2CkURilwww.justjobsng.com

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top