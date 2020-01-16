Sports Africa Cup Of Nations 2021 Moved To This Date (Full Story) – Naijaloaded

#1
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will start on 9 January after its dates were moved, hosts Cameroon have announced.

The tournament was scheduled to take place in June and July but was changed because of the “unfavourable” weather in the …

afcon.JPG

read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/3843kS6

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top