Despite being invited by the Police over one of his recent articles, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, he will continue to “hit harder”. He stated this after honouring the Police invitation on Tuesday. Fani-Kayode said he was invited by the Police because of his essay entitled: …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wM7Bc6
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wM7Bc6
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]