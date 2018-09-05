Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Politics After Police Invitation Over His ‘Five Useful idiots’ Article, Fani-Kayode Says ‘I Will Hit Harder’ – Sahara Reporters

#1
Despite being invited by the Police over one of his recent articles, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, he will continue to “hit harder”. He stated this after honouring the Police invitation on Tuesday. Fani-Kayode said he was invited by the Police because of his essay entitled: …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wM7Bc6

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[24]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top