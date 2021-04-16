Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Aftermath of Obaseki's comment: CBN to go after states for $2.1bn loan recovery - New Telegraph
For interpreting the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) bailout as frivolous spending, the apex bank is determined to recover to the Budget Support Facility (BSF) loan it lent to states between 2016 and 2018. President Muhammadu Buhari, in July 2015, approved $2.1 billion intervention package to...
www.newtelegraphng.com