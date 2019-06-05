The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Jimi Agbaje, has denied resigning membership of the party.
Felix Oboagwina, media aide to Mr Agbaje, who spoke on behalf of his principal, said he (Agbaje) did not defect to the All Progressives Congress …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HVP57M
Get More Nigeria Political News
Felix Oboagwina, media aide to Mr Agbaje, who spoke on behalf of his principal, said he (Agbaje) did not defect to the All Progressives Congress …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HVP57M
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]