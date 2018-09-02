Nigeria has the highest maternal mortality in the world.
It’s the country with highest number of extremely poor people in the world and now, it has the highest burden of fatalities from air …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2C3ExSY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It’s the country with highest number of extremely poor people in the world and now, it has the highest burden of fatalities from air …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2C3ExSY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]