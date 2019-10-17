The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wednesday in Abuja apologised to her children, family and Nigerians over a leaked old video, which showed her aggressively shouting on top of her voice in the State House, Abuja.
The video, which was allegedly leaked by Fatima, the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2VOuLKN
Get More Nigeria Political News
The video, which was allegedly leaked by Fatima, the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2VOuLKN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]