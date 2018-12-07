Paris Saint-Germain could pip Manchester City to the signing of Ajax and Netherlands midfield star Frenkie de Jong in a record 75 million euro deal, a Dutch newspaper report said Friday. “It is almost certain that De Jong, 21, will exchange Ajax for Paris Saint-Germain,” popular tabloid De Telegraaf said......
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2BWAztf
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2BWAztf
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]