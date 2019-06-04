At the ministerial level, there are indications that the duo of Hadi Sirika, outgone minister of Aviation and Rotimi Amaechi, Minister for Transport, will make it back for different reasons. Sirika, initially had eyed the governorship in Katsina, his state and that of the president. …
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Z6sTNS
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Z6sTNS
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[216]